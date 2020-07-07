TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Officials confirmed an additional 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, which is a significant decrease from the 154 new infections reported on Monday.

The province also recorded two new COVID-19-realted deaths, a slight increase from the zero deaths reported on Monday.

Since late March, Ontario has recorded multiple deaths related to the novel coronavirus each day. During the peak period, the province saw dozens of people dying per day.

The recent infections bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 36,060, including 2,691 deaths and 31,603 recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 28 of the province’s 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Tuesday, with 23 of them reporting no new cases at all.

According to Monday’s epidemiology report, 39 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, 10 were found in York Region, 30 were found in Toronto, and nine were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks among migrant workers.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 77 are between the ages of 20 and 59. There are 14 patients who are 19 years old or younger and 21 patients who are over the age of 59.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70. One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 108 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 718 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 1,800 people over the age of 80 have died of the disease, many of whom lived in long-term care homes.

As of Tuesday, there were 131 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-four of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 24 of them are breathing with the assistance of ventilators.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 15,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted more than 1.5 million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 12,000 tests are still under investigation.