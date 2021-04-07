TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported more than 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in several months.

The province confirmed 3,215 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The last time officials logged that many cases was on Jan 17, at the height of the second wave, when 3,422 new infections were reported.

Wednesday’s total marks an increase from the 3,065 infections reported Tuesday and the 2,938 infections reported on Monday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,987, up from 2,316 one week ago.

With 49,889 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province says its COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...