TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario confirmed 848 new cases of COVID-19 Friday as well as 11 deaths related to the disease.

The new infections mark an increase over Thursday’s report when 798 were recorded.

Ontario’s seven-day average for the number of cases reported is now 728. This time last week, that number was 731.

Of the cases reported Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 659 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Right now, there are 361 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 331 of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. At least 30 patients in hospital are fully vaccinated.

Moreover, there are 177 people in the ICU with the disease and 163 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 14 are fully vaccinated.

With 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s death toll stands at 9,590. However, the province said that six of those deaths actually occurred more than one month ago.

So far, the province has seen 572,978 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including deaths and 557,265 recoveries.

Labs across Ontario processed 28,247 swabs since yesterday, generating a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the cases reported by the province Friday were found in Toronto (166), Peel Region (117), York Region (77), and Windsor-Essex (74).

Other areas that reported high case counts in the double digits include Hamilton (53), Ottawa (52), and Durham Region (48).

This is a breaking news story. More to come.