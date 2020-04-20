TORONTO -- Ontario recorded a new single-day high on Monday as health officials confirmed 606 more cases of COVID-19.

The new patients were announced as the province confirmed an additional 31 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario has confirmed 11,184 cases of COVID-19 in total, including 584 deaths and 5,515 recoveries.

In Monday’s epidemiological summary, provincial health officials listed one deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39. Thirty-one other Ontario patients who have died were between the ages of 40 and 59, 165 patients were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 387 patients were 80 years of age or older.

Health officials have confirmed 114 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario.

Of all COVID-19 deaths in the province, 249 of them were among residents of long-term care homes.

The number of cases in health-care workers across the province is 1,267, including one death.

All of the data reported in Monday’s provincial summary is taken from the integrated Public Health Information System database as of 4 p.m. on April 19 and from Toronto Public Health’s independent Coronavirus Rapid Entry System as of 2 p.m. on April 19.

Ontario’s epidemiologists are slated to release updated models forecasting the spread of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.