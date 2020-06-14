TORONTO -- The province reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, a 0.6 per cent increase over the day prior.

This is the seventh straight day in which the province has recorded fewer than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Sunday's report also marks the second day this week where fewer than 200 new cases were reported.

To date, there are 32,189 lab-confirmed infections in Ontario, including 26,961 resolved cases (83.8 per cent).

Health officials also reported 12 more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,519. At least 2,412 of those deaths are in people over the age of 60.

Sunday's epidemiologic summary shows that 1,746 people 80 years of age or older have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, the hardest hit age group since the start of the pandemic in mid-January. There have been 666 deaths in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

Ninety-six other deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 11 people were between the ages of 20 and 39.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

Testing numbers in the province continue to remain high with 23,278 tests completed in the last 24 hour period. In total, Ontario has performed 1,003,749 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the outbreak.

However, 25, 290 tests are currently under investigation.

The number of patients in hospital continues to trend downward in recent days. There are currently 438 patients hospitalized with the virus, down from the 489 reported on Saturday.

This time last week there were 635 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 438 patients, 103 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 77 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

To date, 17,397 patients in the province are female and 14,532 are male

1,375 patients are 19 years of age or younger

8,973 patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

9,862 patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

6,262 patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

5,703 patients are 80 years of age or older

This is a breaking news story more to come.