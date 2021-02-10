TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

Officials recorded 1,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Just the day before, the province reported 1,022 new cases, which marked the lowest daily total reported since November.

The province has recorded fewer than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 for five days in row now with 1,265 infections logged on Monday, as well as 1,489 cases logged on Sunday and 1,388 cases logged on Saturday.

With more than 50,000 tests completed, the Ontario Ministry of Health reported a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent on Wednesday.