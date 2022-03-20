Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU

Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.

Sunday’s case count marked a significant drop in hospitalizations from the day before when 613 cases were reported, but the province noted that not all hospitals reported their data over the weekend.

Officials also reported three more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,332 have lost their lives due to the disease.

The province reported 1,680 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 10,967 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 12 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...