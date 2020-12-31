TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day as case numbers climb above the 3,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 3,328 cases mark a significant increase over Wednesday’s total, when a record 2,923 infections were logged. Another 2,553 cases were reported on Tuesday, which was also a record-setting number at the time.

This comes as deaths related to the novel coronavirus spike to levels unseen since the first wave of the pandemic. At least 56 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number since May 12, when the same number of deaths were added.

Thursday’s report brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 182,159, including 4,530 deaths and 156,012 recoveries.

With 63,858 tests processed in the previous day, the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 5.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.