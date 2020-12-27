TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections Sunday.

The 2,005 cases bring Ontario’s total case count to 171,416, including deaths and recoveries.

Eighteen of those deaths occurred in the last 24-hour period, pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,377.

As well, 2,005 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. At least 147,178 people who contracted the novel coronavirus have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday’s report marks the thirteenth straight day in which the province has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the disease.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.