Health officials in Ontario are reporting 8,825 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, though information on testing, deaths, and the vaccination status of those infected was not released.

Tuesday’s data brings the province’s seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 8,318.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there are 491 patients in hospital with COVID-19, up 11 patients from Monday’s report. As well, 187 people are being treated in the ICU, up from 176.

Information related to the number of tests performed provincewide, deaths related to the virus, and the vaccination status of those testing positive was not released by the government.

The government has said that more detailed reports including that information will be made available starting Wednesday.

Health experts have said that Ontario’s recently high daily COVID-19 case counts are likely an underestimate due to the spike in demand for PCR tests in the province.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count has hovered between 9,000 and 10,000 in recent days, which one Toronto emergency room doctor believes is due to the province’s testing capacity.

“So that 10,000 number, it’s been stuck for a while at 10,000 because that’s probably the max that our system can handle in positive results,” Dr. Kashif Pirzada explained during an interview with CTV News Channel this morning.

“So it’s probably closer to 100,000 [positive tests] If I had to guess.”

Later today, Ontario is expected to announce changes to its official COVID-19 testing guidance as people across the province try to secure a swab.

