Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since late May.

The province confirmed 1,607 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which comes after cases counts rose steadily every day this past week.

Officials reported 1,453 new cases on Friday, 1,290 new cases on Thursday, 1,009 new cases on Wednesday, 928 new cases on Tuesday and 887 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,194, up from 895 at this point last week.

The last time the province more than 1,600 new infections in a single day was on May 23 when officials logged 1,691 new cases.

With 42,205 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province on Saturday stands at about 4.6 per cent.

The province recorded five more deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 10,070.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...