TORONTO -- New cases of COVID-19 in Ontario have passed the 1,000 mark for the third time in less than a week.

The 1,003 new infections represent an increase over Thursday’s total when 998 new cases were logged.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported now stands at 996, a new record for the province. With 41,268 tests processed in the last 24 hours, Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 2.4 per cent.

Another 14 deaths related to COVID-19 occured in the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

In total, there are 81,693 lab confirmed cases of the disease in Ontario, including 3,209 deaths and 70,086 resolved cases.

The news comes on the same day that the Ontario government is set to finalize where each region in the province will be placed in its new tiered lockdown system.

The protocol comes into effect on Saturday at 12:01 am and will slot each of Ontario’s 34 public health units into one of five categories, prevent, protect, restrict, control, or lockdown, each with their own set of public health measures.

Most of the new infections logged Friday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39 with 337 cases reported in that age group. People between the ages of 40 and 59 make up the second highest number of cases reported Tuesday with 294 new infetions added.

As well, 141 cases were recorded in people 19 years of age and younger, while 132 other cases were added in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

At least 97 new cases were added in people 80 years of age and older.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.