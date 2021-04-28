TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases as test positivity rate for the disease dips below 10 per cent.

Health officials recorded 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is up slightly from the 3,265 logged on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday that case counts for some health units in the Central West Region, including Hamilton and Niagara, may be higher today due to a "data catch-up process."

With 50,194 tests completed in the previous day, the province said the test positivity rate stands at 7.2 per cent. It's the first time in two days that number has dipped below 10 per cent.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,281 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 877 are being treated in intensive care units and 571 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario logged 24 more COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The province also deemed 4,517 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Wednesday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 408,765.

Wednesday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 455,606 including deaths and recoveries.

Most of the new cases reported on Wednesday are concentrated in hot spot regions in the Greater Toronto Area. Officials reported 961 new cases in Toronto, 589 in Peel Region, 341 in Niagara, and 290 in York Region.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.