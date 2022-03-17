Ontario COVID-19 ICU admissions drop below 200 for the first time this year

Canada imposes economic sanctions on Belarusian defence officials

The federal government is levelling economic sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian officials who Canada says have supported Russia's attacks on Ukraine. According to Global Affairs Canada, the officials are part of Belarus's Department of Defence and allowed their country 'to serve as a launch pad for the Russian invasion.'

