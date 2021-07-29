TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 200 new infections recorded.

The 218 cases mark the first time in three weeks in which the province has logged more than 200 new cases.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases across Ontario to 549,952, including 539,200 recoveries and 9,328 deaths related to the disease.

Right now, the seven-day average for number of cases reported sits at 165. That’s up from the 155 reported a week earlier.

With 19,425 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.