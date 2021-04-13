TORONTO -- More than 3,600 new COVID-19 infections were found across Ontario as health officials reported the highest positivity rate since last April.

The 3,670 new cases logged Tuesday are down from the 4,401 reported a day earlier.

With 42,167 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent.

The last time Ontario’s positivity rate was that high was back in early April 2020 when it hit 17 per cent. However, the province’s testing capacity at that time was far lower.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.