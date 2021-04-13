Advertisement
Ontario reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate crosses 10 per cent
TORONTO -- More than 3,600 new COVID-19 infections were found across Ontario as health officials reported the highest positivity rate since last April.
The 3,670 new cases logged Tuesday are down from the 4,401 reported a day earlier.
With 42,167 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent.
The last time Ontario’s positivity rate was that high was back in early April 2020 when it hit 17 per cent. However, the province’s testing capacity at that time was far lower.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Backstory:
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.