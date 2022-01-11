Ontario health officials are reporting another increase on Tuesday in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across the province.

The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to a 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.

For the first time, the province revealed the details behind the hospital and ICU numbers, breaking down the reason for admission.

The province reported that 54 per cent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.

Eighty-two per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 17 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Tuesday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 77.4 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 90.5 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

According to health officials, 21 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The province reported 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted on Monday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 25.5 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

The province deemed 9,893 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 747,289.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 896,248.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...