TORONTO -- Ontario has confirmed 41 more COVID-19-related deaths and recorded the second highest daily case count with more than 2,400 new infections.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials logged 2,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the ninth straight day of case counts surpassing 2,100.

The highest daily case count in the province was seen on Dec. 17 when 2,432 infections were recorded.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,304, up from 1,962 one week ago.

There were 56,660 COVID-19 tests completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

The province’s test positivity rate now stands at about 4.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases logged on Wednesday, 629 are in Toronto, 448 are in Peel Region, 234 are in Windsor-Essex County, 190 are in York Region, 150 are in Hamilton, and 136 are in Durham Region.

Other areas that recorded more than 50 cases of the disease on Wednesday include Ottawa (56), Middlesex-London (72), Southwestern (53), Halton Region (88), Niagara Region (76), and Waterloo Region (80).

Wednesday’s case count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 162,663, including deaths and recoveries. The province’s death toll is now 4,229.

The rest of the province will join Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex, and Hamilton in lockdown on Boxing Day.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26, lockdown measures will last until Jan. 23 in the southern parts of the province (south of Sudbury) and until Jan. 9 in the northern parts.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.