TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths related to the disease, which marks the highest death tally since mid-February.

The province confirmed 3,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which comes after a single-day drop in cases on Saturday when officials logged 2,864 new infections.

The positivity rate in the province rose slightly on Sunday. With 38,540 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate increased from 6.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

Including the 47 additional COVID-19-realted deaths, the province has seen 8,308 people die due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The last time the province saw 47 or more deaths in a 24-hour period was Feb. 19.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...