TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row as testing in the province remains high.

The 1,822 new cases represent a slight decrease from Friday’s total when a record-breaking 1,855 infections were logged.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 113,038, including deaths and recoveries.

Health officials recorded 29 more deaths as a result of the disease in the last 24-hour period pushing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,624.

As well, 95,876 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,510 cases being marked as resolved since yesterday.

Saturday's report also marks the second consecutive day in which the province has surpassed its daily testing goal of 50,000. With 55,086 tests completed in the last 24 hours, Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.4 per cent.

On Friday, the province processed a record 58,037 tests for the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.