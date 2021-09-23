TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

The province confirmed 677 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, which comes just a day after officials marked the lowest case count seen in weeks with 463 new infections.

Officials reported 574 more infections on Tuesday and 610 more infections on Monday. This past weekend, the province logged 715 new infections on Sunday and 821 new infections on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 665, down from 731 at this point last week.

With 37,630 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 1.9 per cent.

The province recorded seven new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,677.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...