Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.

The province said 2,493 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 as of Saturday. On Friday, that number was more than 2,600.

Health officials also said there are currently 501 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province. On Friday, that number was 517 and the day before was 541.

The number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 has been dropping steadily for several days now.

The province reported Saturday that 59 more people have died with COVID-19.

"Of these, five deaths occurred on Feb. 4, 19 deaths occurred on Feb. 3, seven deaths occurred on Feb. 2, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Officials said there have been a total 11,770 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

This is a developing news story. More to come.