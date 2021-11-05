TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 563 new cases of COVID-19, and five more deaths due to the disease.

The last time the province reported more than 500 new infections was on Oct. 10 when officials logged 535 new cases.

This past week, officials reported 422 new cases on Monday, 331 new cases on Tuesday, 378 new cases on Wednesday and 438 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 404, up from 355 at this point last week.

With 30,187tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.8 per cent.

The province recorded five more deaths on Friday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,896.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...