TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 413 new cases on Thursday, 304 new cases on Wednesday 328 new cases on Tuesday and 373 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 405, down from 465 at this point last week.

With 28,906 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.4 per cent.

The province recorded 12 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,839.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking new story. More to come...