TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as the number of new infections continues to surge.

Health officials reported 3,089 new COVID-19 on Friday and 3,009 on Saturday.

The last time cases reached this high in Ontario was back on Jan. 17 when 3,422 new infections were reported.

On Saturday, there were 954 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 348 in York Region, 205 in Ottawa, and 146 in Hamilton.

More than 59,100 tests were completed on April 2, and over 62,300 tests on April 1.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.