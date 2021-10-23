Ontario is reporting 373 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Saturday.

The province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 389, down from 441 at this point last week.

There are 263 new cases on Saturday in people not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not known. There are 109 cases in people who are fully vaccinated.

With 27,302 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.5 per cent.

There are at least 269 people in Ontario hospitals who currently have COVID-19, with 136 in intensive care units.

At least 120 of the people in intensive care are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 16 are fully vaccinated.

More than 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have recieved one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83 per cent of people have recieved both doses.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced the province's plan to left all pandemic restrictions by March 2022.

"This is a cautious plan," Ford said. "It slowly lifts public health measures over time, allowing us to monitor any impacts on our hospitals and in our communities. It provides Ontarians and businesses with the certainty they need to make the plans of their own."