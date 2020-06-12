TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in months.

Health officials reported 182 new cases of the disease on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 31,726. This was the first time the case number fell into the 100s since March.

The province also reported an additional 11 COVID-related deaths in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 2,498.

“With 182 new cases of COVID-19, today is the lowest day-over-day increase since March 28 and a positive sign that the downward trend in new cases is continuing,” Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Friday.

“This is at a time when daily testing remains at all-time highs with over 28,000 tests processed yesterday.”

For four days in a row, health officials were reporting daily case totals fewer than 300, prompting Elliott to call it a “very promising” tend.

