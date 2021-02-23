TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost a week.

The 975 infections logged Tuesday mark a decrease from Monday’s total when 1,058 cases were recorded.

This pushes Ontario's lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 295,119, including 6,884 deaths and 277,939 recoveries.

Twelve of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

With only 25,979 tests processed in the previous day, the province says Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.2 per cent. The province has said that labs have the capacity to process up to 70,000 swabs per day.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.