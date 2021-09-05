TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for a third day in a row.

The province confirmed 811 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which comes a day after officials reported a fourth wave high of 944 cases.

Previously, officials logged 807 new cases on Friday and 865 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 757, up from 688 at this point last week. The province’s seven-day average has been increasing for weeks now.

With 22,410 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.9 per cent.

The province recorded three new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,548.

Two of the three deaths reported today occurred more than two months ago, the Ministry of Health said. The deaths are being reported as part of a data catch-up.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...