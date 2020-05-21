TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Ontario has climbed back up to above 400 as the provincial death toll nears 2,000.

On Thursday, provincial health officials confirmed 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 31 more deaths, bringing the total number of patients in Ontario to 24,187, including 1,993 deaths and 18,509 recoveries.

According to Thursday’s epidemiologic summary, eight of Ontario’s deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. Eighty of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 515 people were between the ages of 60 and 79. People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,390 deaths.

After ten days of daily case counts being below 400 in Ontario, health officials confirmed 427 new cases of the disease on Tuesday. The number of new patients logged on Wednesday then dipped down to 390.

There are currently 984 people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 155 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to the province, there have been 287 outbreaks of the disease at long-term care homes, 117 outbreaks at retirement homes and 78 outbreaks at hospitals.

In Ontario, 4,178 health-care workers have become infected with COVID-19.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

42.5 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.8 per cent are female – 173 cases did not specify male or female gender

42 per cent of all patients are 60 years of age or older – 13 cases did not specify their age

2.9 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

24.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

30.4 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

21 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

21 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 63.6 per cent of all cases

6.4 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

24.9 per cent of all patients had close contact with a previously confirmed case

34.8 per cent of all patients had community exposure

33.9 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Across the province, thus far, 577,682 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Ontario conducted 10,506 tests in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

Currently, 5,051 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.