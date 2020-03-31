TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 260 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,966.

The new patients were announced on Tuesday, as the province stated that 4,280 people are currently under investigation for the novel coronavirus.

There are 33 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province.

The number of resolved cases in Ontario sits at 534.

To date, more than 50,000 people have been tested for the virus in the province.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.