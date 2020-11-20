TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 1,400 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the province’s total case count since the pandemic began above 100,000.

On Friday, provincial health officials logged 1,418 new infections of the novel coronavirus, marking the 15th straight day of case counts reaching the quadruple digits.

The province’s daily case count is up slightly compared to Thursday when 1,210 cases were recorded. Before that, Ontario saw 1,417 logged on Wednesday, 1,249 on Tuesday, 1,487 on Monday, 1,248 on Sunday, and a record-breaking 1,581 on Saturday.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is now 1,372, up from 1,355 one week ago.

Friday’s report brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 100,790, including deaths and recoveries.

Eight new deaths linked to the disease were confirmed by provincial health officials on Friday.

The provincial government announced on Friday that public health orders currently in effect will remain in place for another month. That announcement came ahead of Premier Doug Ford holding a news conference on Friday afternoon. He is expected to release new public health measures to fight the surging spread of the disease in hot spot regions.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.