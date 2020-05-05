TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded 387 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and has added 61 new deaths, health officials confirm.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 18,310. Ontario has recorded 1,361 COVID-19 deaths.

This is the second day in a row where Ontario has confirmed less than 400 cases of the virus in a single-day. On Monday, Ontario reported another 370 cases of the virus.

According to Tuesday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 59 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 338 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 957 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 218 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.

The province also reported that 12,779 of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients

41.7 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.5 per cent are female.

2.5 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

23.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

30.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

22.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

22.2 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 60.4 per cent of all cases.

7.7 per cent of all patients had travelled history prior to becoming ill.

21 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case.

36.1 per cent of all patients had community exposure.

35.2 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In total, the province has conducted more than 352,714 tests for the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24-hour period to be recorded, officials conducted 10,654 tests.