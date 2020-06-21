TORONTO -- One day after recording a slight spike, Ontario has dipped back down to fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials logged another 175 patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total number of cases to 33,476.

Today, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases again, with 175 new cases of #COVID19 or a 0.5% increase. With 251 resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases in Ontario, with 76 fewer today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 21, 2020

There were 206 new patients confirmed on Saturday following six days of the province seeing daily case counts below 200.

Eleven more deaths were also confirmed by provincial health officials on Sunday, bringing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,606.

As well, 251 more cases in the province were considered to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing the provincial total number of recovered patients to 28,719.

There are currently 286 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 86 of them are in the intensive care unit and 59 of those 86 patients remain on a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Of the 175 new patients logged on Sunday, 63 are in Toronto, 26 are in Peel Region and 30 are in Windsor-Essex.

On Friday, all of Ontario’s 34 local public health unit regions were allowed to move to Stage 2 of the province’s restart phase except Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex.

As well, Waterloo Region recorded 13 new cases on Sunday.

All other local public health units in the province recorded less than 10 new cases.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce if Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex can enter Stage 2 on June 26 during his afternoon news conference held at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Mayor John Tory said he is "very optimistic" that Toronto will be given the green light to move to the second stage of the province's reopening plan this week.

"I think it is going to happen this week. That's my own prediction and it is not based on an inside secret," he said.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Thus far, more than one million novel coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout Ontario.

Daily testing numbers remain high with 23,408 being conducted within the last-recorded 24-hour period.

Testing in the province remains at all-time highs, with over 23,000 #COVID19 tests processed yesterday. In fact, Ontario hasn’t reported processing fewer than 20,000 tests since June 9, when 19,941 were completed. As we gradually reopen, ongoing testing will be critical. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 21, 2020

Currently, 15,424 tests for COVID-19 remain under investigation in the province.