TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario reported just over 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 108 new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 41,287.

A day earlier, the province added 131 cases of the novel coronavirus, though Health Minister Christine Elliott said that number was an overestimation due to a glitch that resulted in missing numbers on Thursday.

According to Saturday’s epidemiologic summary, one more death was recorded as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,797.

As well, 90 more infections are now considered to be resolved by the ministry of health. Since the start of the pandemic, 37,487 patients in Ontario have recovered from the virus.

Most of the new cases added on Saturday were reported in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Of the province’s 34 public health units, 27 reported fewer than five new cases of COVID-19.

Toronto (25), Peel Region (25) and Ottawa (14) represent the majority of the 108 new cases reported on Saturday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain relatively low with 40 patients in hospitals across Ontario. Of those 40 patients, 13 are being treated in an intensive care unit, seven of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.