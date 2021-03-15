TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 following three consecutive days in which the case were above that mark.

The province confirmed 1,268 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, but officials say the positivity rate has slightly increased as testing numbers decreased over that 24-hour period.

With just over 33,900 tests completed, the Ontario Ministry of Health reported the province’s positivity rate now stands at 3.8 per cent on Monday. It stood at 3.1 per cent on Sunday and less than 3 per cent several days before that.

Monday’s total of 1,268 cases comes after 1,371 new cases were reported on Friday, 1,468 were reported on Saturday and 1,747 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...