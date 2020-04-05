TORONTO -- Ontario public health officials confirmed 25 more COVID-19 deaths and reported 408 new cases of the virus on Sunday morning.

There are currently 4,038 cases in the province, including a total of 119 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Of those 4,038, more than 1,449 patients have recovered, up 230 from Saturday's report.

As it stands, the province says it has tested 75,046 people for the virus, while 981 of those tests are listed as "under investigation."

The province also says that 17 more patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, bringing the provincial total to 523. Of those 523, 200 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 154 of which breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.