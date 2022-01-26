Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.

Of those deaths, 89 were confirmed over the past 21 days while the remaining three occurred more than a month ago.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that six of the deaths occurred on Tuesday, 23 occurred on Monday and 27 occurred on Sunday.

The remaining deaths occurred “in the preceding days.”

Fourteen of those deaths were identified in residents of long-term care.

The last time the province reported a death tally this high on a single day was on Jan. 15, 2021; however, that included a large number of historical deaths that hadn’t been included in previous days.

There are 4,016 people being treated with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 608 patients in an intensive care unit.

This marks a slight decrease from Tuesday when there were 626 patients in ICU.

Just over 83 per cent of ICU patients were admitted due to COVID-19 while the remaining 17 per cent tested positive while being treated for other ailments.

According to provincial data, 376 of those in ICU are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Three hundred and sixty-seven of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

With just over 33,600 tests processed in the last 24 hour period, the province’s positivity rate now stands at about 14.1 per cent.

Another 5,368 lab-confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, however, this number is an underestimation as the province is only testing a select number of people.

WHERE ARE THE COVID-19 CASES?

There were 891 infections identified in Toronto, 765 found in Peel Region and 339 in York Region.

Other municipalities reporting more than 200 COVID-19 cases include Ottawa (322), Simcoe-Muskoka (322), Halton (266), Durham (257), Niagara (314), Waterloo (204) and Hamilton (202).

Four other public health units reported more than 100 infections, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

Two hundred of the cases were identified in residents of long-term care while 104 were confirmed in health-care workers across Ontario.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 1,010,247, including deaths and recoveries.