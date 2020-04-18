TORONTO -- Ontario has surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 500 deaths.

Provincial health officials announced 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday morning, as well as 485 new cases.

There are now 10,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 514 deaths.

In Saturday’s epidemiological summary, health officials stated that “due to technical issues, COVID-19 data from Toronto Public Health may be incomplete for cases reported after April 16.”

On April 16, Toronto’s top doctor said the city had come up with a new “technology tool” to track and share COVID-19-related data after realizing the province’s outdated information system was not cutting it.

All of Ontario’s data stated in the daily summaries is collected through the 34 local public health units inputting information into the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS).

“While iPHIS has served us for many years, for the purposes of the current COVID-19 emergency, we at Toronto Public Health quickly realized that this provincial information system was not well-equipped to deal with the data we need to quickly input,” Dr. Eileen de Villa said.

The summary for Saturday lists one deceased patient in Ontario as being between the ages of 20 and 39. Thirty other people who have died of COVID-19 in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59, 149 were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 334 people were 80 years of age or older.

Currently, 828 patients remain in hospitals across Ontario and of those patients, 250 of them are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. Of those 250 patients, 197 of them remain on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Health officials stated on Saturday that of all COVID-19 patients in the province, 1,139 of them are health-care workers.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

12.4 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point

108 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes in the province

42.7 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.5 per cent are female – 75 cases did not specify male or female gender

2.2 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

22.7 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

32 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

23.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

19.9 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 56.5 per cent of all cases in the province

12.2 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

17.9 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

28.1 per cent of all patients had community exposure

41.8 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

A total of 146,454 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus across the province so far.

Currently, 6,833 tests remain under investigation.

The number of resolved COVID-19 cases in Ontario now sits at 4,875.