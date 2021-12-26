Health officials in Ontario are reporting 9,826 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the province’s daily case count in a tweet published this morning.

Elliott also said that a record 10,412 infections were found a day earlier, a number that was already reported by CTV News Toronto based on data made available by Public Health Ontario at the time.

She said 168 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care, up one from the day earlier.

The vaccination status of those in hospital was not made available by the province. Elliott added that not all hospitals in Ontario report on holidays or weekends.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario have remained relatively flat as case numbers continue to surge. Moreover, health experts have said that the Ontario’s high case counts in recent days are likely an underestimate given the scarcity of PCR tests provincewide.

No information was provided on any deaths related to COVID-19 that may have been reported in the last two days.

Sunday’s data brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 697,162, including deaths and recoveries.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported across the province stands at 6,745, up from the 2,542 reported this time last week.

Information regarding the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was also not made available by the province.

More detailed information related to Ontario's new COVID-19 cases will be made available starting Dec. 29, according to officials.