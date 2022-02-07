The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.

Right now, there are 2,155 patients in hospital with COVID-19 -- a drop of 75 over Sunday’s total. The number of patients in the ICU is unchanged at 486.

The vaccination status of those hospitalized with the novel coronavirus was not made available by the province. Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that that not all hospitals report patient data on weekends.

Another 11 deaths related to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, but occurred over the past nine days.

Ontario has seen 11,836 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

At least 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the last 24 hours, though that number is an underestimate due to limited access to testing in the province.

Labs across Ontario processed 12,880 swabs on Sunday, which generated a positivity rate of 14.2 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province has recorded 1,056,149 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEWS COVID-19 CASES?

Most of the cases reported by the province on Monday were found in Toronto (370), Peel Region (147), Ottawa (138), and York Region (137).

Other areas with relatively high COVID-19 case counts include Windsor-Essex (114), Middlesex-London (106), and Hamilton (91).

UPDATE ON VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 92.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89.5 per cent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Ontario has administered a total of 31,025,150 vaccine doses since Dec. 2020 and 24,392 doses were administered on Sunday.