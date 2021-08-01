TORONTO -- Ontario has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row as the province breaks another vaccination milestone.

On Sunday, health officials logged an additional 218 infections as well as two deaths related to the disease..

The new cases mark a decrease from the 258 cases reported on Saturday and the 226 cases recorded Friday.

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases stands at about 189. One week ago that number was 157.

With just over 14,122 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says that the province’s positivity rate is about 1.4 per cent, up from 1.2 per cent a day earlier.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units has dropped to 110, down from 127 at this time last week.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province now stands at 550,436, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario will not release any data on Monday due to the holiday.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

According to the province’s epidemiology report, there are 40 new cases in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London, 14 in Hamilton, 13 in Durham Region, 12 in Waterloo and 10 in Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge.

Ten public health units are reporting no new cases of COVID-19, while all other municipalities have logged fewer than 10 new infections.

According to the province, 61 more cases of the Delta B.1.617.2 variant were identified in lab-positive COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 4,802.

ONTARIO BREAKS NEW VACCINE MILESTONE

More than 9 million people in the province have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are considered immunized against the virus.

Just over 60,000 doses were administered in the last 24-hour period.

In total, the province has administered more than 19.5 million doses of the vaccine to Ontario residents.