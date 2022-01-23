Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 3,797 while ICU admissions reached 604 on Sunday.

The data marks a decrease from the 4,026 patients reported in hospital a day earlier and an increase from the 600 patients who were being treated in the ICU on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that that not all hospitals report on weekends.

The province also logged 5,833 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, though recent case counts are likely an underestimate due to limited testing availability in the province.

Labs across Ontario performed 32,247 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which the province said yielded a positivity rate of 18.2 per cent.

Another 56 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were also recorded in the previous day, pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 10,968. However, the province said that those deaths occurred in the last month and one occurred more than one month ago but was removed from the cumulative count based on data cleaning.

No information on the vaccination status of those in hospital was provided by the government. Also, no information was provided on incidental COVID-19 hospitalizations.

This is a developing story. More to come.