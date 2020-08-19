Advertisement
Ontario reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:09AM EDT
A man demonstrates how to put on a face mask and other protective clothing during a tour of a COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have recorded more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.
Health officials confirmed an additional 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after 125 were reported just the day before, which had been highest number since the end of July.
More to come…