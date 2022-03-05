COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.

Of the 795 patients currently receiving care, 44 per cent were admitted for the novel coronavirus while 56 per cent tested positive after the fact.

The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dropped below the 800 mark was on Dec. 28 when they reached 726.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 ICU admissions in the province sank to 253 -- a number unseen since early January. Of those patients in the ICU, 80 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 20 per cent are being treated for other reasons.

The vaccination status of those in hospital with COVID-19 is unknown.

With 14,264 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

At least 1,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported across the province since Friday though health officials have said that number is likely an underestimate due to limited access to testing.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in the province stands at 1,111,423.

Another 24 net new deaths were also reported Saturday, though 18 occurred in the last month and six occurred more than one month ago and are being reported today due to a data cleaning, the government said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has seen 12,549 deaths related to COVID-19.

This is a developing news story. More to come.