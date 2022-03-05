COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider

As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton