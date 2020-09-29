TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario has dropped back down to the 500s after the province recorded its highest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday.

Health officials reported 554 new cases of the disease on Tuesday morning, down significantly from the 700 infections logged a day earlier.

The province also added four more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24-hour peirod as well as 323 cases it now considers to be resolved.

Tuesday’s report brings the province’s COVID-19 case total to 51,085, including 2,844 deaths and 43,450 recoveries.

Despite the decrease, the new infections recorded on Tuesday represent case numbers unseen since late April, when the province was regularly documenting daily case counts in the 500s and 600s.

At that time, the province had just unveiled its three phase plan to restart the economy while much of Ontario remained in a state of lockdown.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.