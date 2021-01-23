TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting fewer than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The 2,359 infections mark a drop over Friday’s report when 2,662 cases were added and bring the province’s COVID-19 case total to 252,585, including deaths and recoveries.

Fifty-two of those deaths occurred in the previous day, 25 of which were residents in a long-term care home.

The Ministry of Health now considers 3,025 more cases to be resolved, a number than has been outpacing new infections in Ontario in recent days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 222,287 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.