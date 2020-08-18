Advertisement
Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since July
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:22AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:27AM EDT
People line up to be tested at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the end of July.
Health officials confirmed an additional 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, which is the highest number since July 31 when the province reported 134 new cases.