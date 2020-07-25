TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday compared to the nearly 200 infections logged the day prior.

On Friday, provincial health officials logged 195 new infections of the novel coronavirus. That number dropped to 138 on Saturday.

Over the past 10 days, the province has seen the daily case count range between 102 and 203.

Of the new patients confirmed on Saturday, 66 per cent are under the age of 40.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province is now 38,543.

One additional death was confirmed by provincial health officials on Saturday, bringing Ontario's death toll to 2,759.

There are currently 97 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 30 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 21 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The number of recovered patients in Ontario is now 34,240.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-seven of Ontario’s 34 local public health units recorded five of fewer cases on Saturday. Sixteen of those regions recorded zero cases.

According to Saturday’s epidemiological summary, there are 28 new infections in Ottawa, 33 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex have all been held back from advancing to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan due to their daily case counts.

As of Friday, the rest of Ontario is in Stage 3.

Ontario surpasses 2 million COVID-19 tests

Provincial health officials have now conducted more than two million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 30,000 tests were conducted in Ontario.

There are currently 26,078 tests under investigation in the province.