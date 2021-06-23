TORONTO -- For the third day in a row, Ontario has reported fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials logged 255 infections on Wednesday, a number not seen since Sept. 15 when 251 cases were reported.

The new cases mark a significant decrease from the 296 infections reported Tuesday and the 270 infections on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 316. A week ago that number was 443.

With just over 27,360 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is now 1.2 per cent.

Another 11 deaths related to the disease were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death tally in the province to 9,093.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 543,019, including deaths and recoveries.

